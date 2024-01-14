Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Expands By 40.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.32 on Friday. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

