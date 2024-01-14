Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 906,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 638.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of AVO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Mission Produce has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.