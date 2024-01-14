Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 43,812 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $41,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

PHM stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

