Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 37,905 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $611.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

