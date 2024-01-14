Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Option Care Health worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Option Care Health by 22.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $201,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.