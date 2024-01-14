Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $44.27 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,883 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $44,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $224.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $225.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

