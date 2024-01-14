Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $45,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $185.86 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.