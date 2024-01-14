Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as high as $4.64. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 295,770 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

