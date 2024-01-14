Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.51

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $14.92. Kirin shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 11,830 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kirin in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kirin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Kirin

Kirin Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.