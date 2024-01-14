Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.81. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 19,925 shares.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

