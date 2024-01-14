James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $204.19

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.19 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.52). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.61), with a volume of 90,375 shares trading hands.

James Halstead Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £854.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

