Sondrel (LON:SND) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.95

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.95 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 5.72 ($0.07). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08), with a volume of 243,367 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Sondrel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.
