Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.46. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 1,516 shares.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

