Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.61

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,599,567 shares traded.

Petro Matad Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of £39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 28.92.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

