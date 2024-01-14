Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,002 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,569 over the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.