First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Cintas stock opened at $593.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.