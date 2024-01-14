First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Reduces Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 462,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,917 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 504,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $90.36 and a twelve month high of $204.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average of $165.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.30.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

