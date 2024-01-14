LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.