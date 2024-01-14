The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

