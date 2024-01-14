First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $696,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.8 %

RCL opened at $121.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

