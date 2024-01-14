Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,916.16

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.16 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,916.20 ($24.43). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.35), with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRK
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
About Brooks Macdonald Group
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.