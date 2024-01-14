Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,916.16

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.16 ($24.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,916.20 ($24.43). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.35), with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,885.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,915.26.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

