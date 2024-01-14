Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $546.33

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 546.33 ($6.96) and traded as high as GBX 614.68 ($7.84). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 610 ($7.78), with a volume of 14,633 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 545.86. The stock has a market cap of £157.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,812.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other news, insider Jim Haynes purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.46) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($18,642.45). Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

