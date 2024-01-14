McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $109.90 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

