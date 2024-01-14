Bank First (BFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 15th.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

NASDAQ BFC opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. Bank First has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $92.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

BFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Bank First in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bank First in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 145.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 324.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

