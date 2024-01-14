United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

