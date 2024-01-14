Beldex Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $298.44 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.10 or 0.05942893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,281,865 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,221,872 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

