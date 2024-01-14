Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,144.89

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,144.89 ($14.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,468 ($18.71). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,429 ($18.22), with a volume of 536,779 shares.

Persimmon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.59.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Articles

