Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.24 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $301,705.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,758.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00167899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00600973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00369265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00205052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,698,952 coins and its circulating supply is 72,698,862 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

