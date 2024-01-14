Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $31,518.16 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00173223 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,383.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

