LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

