NULS (NULS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26.24 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 126,126,438 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

