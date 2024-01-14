Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Update

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. Analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKTR. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

