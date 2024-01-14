Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $73.17.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $832.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
