Dawn Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $89.27 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $229,025.98 and approximately $89.27 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
