Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $9,204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 58.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 233.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.
