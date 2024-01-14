Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $1,951,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 15.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

