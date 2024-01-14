Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

Shares of TTNDY opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.