Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Techtronic Industries Price Performance
Shares of TTNDY opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
