Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $49.65 on Friday. Unitil has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

