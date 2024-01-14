Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
