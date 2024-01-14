Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 20,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Seres Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.71. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.