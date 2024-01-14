RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Short Interest Update

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RICK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

