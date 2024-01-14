Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $122.58 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.9859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

