Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Drops By 22.2%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 721.0 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of SPXSF opened at $125.25 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $100.85 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
