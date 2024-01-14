Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Drops By 22.2%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 721.0 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPXSF opened at $125.25 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $100.85 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

