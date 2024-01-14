Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 820,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:SXT opened at $62.80 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

