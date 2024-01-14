Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,830 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

