STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

STM opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

