Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 77.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 407,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 178,136 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HST opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

