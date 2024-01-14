Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

