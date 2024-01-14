Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,624 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $127.70 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $134.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

