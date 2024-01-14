Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 735,438 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cenovus Energy worth $84,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.13. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.