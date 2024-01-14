Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $83,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.